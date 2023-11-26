Kanye West has done it again! The rapper was spotted partying in Dubai with Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign on his new song Vultures with antisemitic lyrics. He also reunited with his wife, Bianca Censori, after rumors of their split took over the news. The rapper Ye is now receiving a massive backlash for his song as his videos went viral on social media. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Kanye has been in the Middle East since last month and was joined by his daughter, North, for a brief period. The rapper is notoriously known for his blasphemous remarks about Jewish people, which made brands like Adidas and Balenciaga let him go. Not to forget how his social media accounts were restricted for his antisemitic outbursts. Ye had been unapologetic about his views, which has also caused a stir among people in the past.

Kanye West’s video from one of Dubai’s hotels has gone viral; he and Ty Dolla $ign rapped his new song Vultures, with the lyrics, “How I’m anti-semitic? I just f–ked a Jewish b*tch.” One of the netizens instantly spotted it, and they were not happy about it. The netizens have called him out for his anti-semitic mindset and the song, leading them to call for his cancellation. As per Page Six, the video clip was shared on Instagram by a Jewish businesswoman, Tanya Zuckerbrot.

Tanya wrote, “What’s more sickening? The lyrics “How can I be antisemitic? I just fuc**d a Jewish b*tch!”? Or the fact that both Kanye West and @chrisbrownofficial find it hysterical? Sick, masochistic, antisemitic f*cks.” Netizens took to the comment section of Tanya’s post to slam Kanye West and the others for the song.

Condemning Kanye and Chris, one of the netizens wrote, “Beyond sickening. Thank god he’s canceled in the US.”

Another said, “This is insane.”

A third one commented, “Chris Brown and Kanye West: the two most problematic rappers of all time.”

Followed by a fourth user saying, “Why are you so obsessed with Jews? Can someone ask him? Bro, move on.”

Another bringing Kim Kardashian into it said, “@kimkardashian … you are a smart woman for leaving this garbage.”

One of the users quipped, “Boycott them.”

Another called them “Animals.”

While one said, “Disgusting on all levels!!”

And “This is sick.”

Check out the video of Kanye West and Chris Brown here:

