In addition to being an enchanting actress, a prolific singer, and a doting mother, Scarlett Johansson is also a stunning beauty, whose gorgeous visuals have often sent the internet into a meltdown. Known for portraying the role of Natasha Romanoff, Johansson’s sense of style has been hailed by fashion critics. The actress has always managed to establish an equilibrium between class and sass, and that’s what makes her simply stand out from the rest of the lot.

One of the highest-paid actresses in the world, Johansson began her cinematic journey as a child actor with the fantasy comedy North (1994). She made a swift transition from teen to adult roles with the romantic comedy-drama Lost in Translation (2003). She finally became an Academy Award nominee with her performance in the critically acclaimed film Marriage Story (2019). For boasting breathtaking looks and carving a niche as a young actress, Johansson has often been compared to Marilyn Monroe during her distinguished acting career. However, this one time, the actress pretty famous smokers had us fooled when she sported a very Marilyn Monroe-coded look.

During a particular scene of her film, Hail, Caesar!, Scarlett Johansson was seen channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe, bearing an uncanny similarity to the late Hollywood legend with her blonde hair and red lips. Scroll ahead to see her look.

Recently, we came across a series of pictures of the ‘Black Widow’ actress, and one of the snaps immediately had us reminiscing about Marilyn Monroe‘s beauty. In the picture, Johansson was seen acing old Hollywood glam with a bouffant bob. While we agree that there’s no one more worthy of trademarking short blonde tendrils than Marilyn Monroe, we cannot deny that The Avengers star did a pretty good job of acing the hairdo.

Furthermore, Johansson had us all begging for mercy with her signature Monroe glam, which included an airbrushed makeup look consisting of red lips and bold eyeliner.

Meanwhile, during an interview, Scarlett Johansson went on to reveal she was often compared to Marilyn Monroe for her “curvy” figure. “I mean, at the time, I was 18 or 19. I was young. I’ve always been curvy. It runs in the family. Throw on an evening frock, and it’s like, all of a sudden, you have b**bs, and everyone is like, ‘bombshell! Instantly, it was: ‘The new Marilyn’,” she said.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Once Slipped Into A Little Black Shimmery Dress While Putting Her Toned Legs On A Display – Ladies, LBD Is Never Out Of Style & This Could Be A Perfect Pick For Your New Year’s Party!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News