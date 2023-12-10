News about Eminem’s false death has taken over social media. If you Googled the rapper’s name, it showed that the Slim Shady singer died on December 10th, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin. It confused and infuriated everyone, and the news spread like wildfire on all social media platforms. Keep scrolling to find out the truth.

He was born Marshall Bruce Mathers III on October 17th, 1972. He is undoubtedly one of the most famous American rappers, largely credited for making hip-hop famous in certain parts of America. Besides being a talented musician and one of the greatest rappers in music history, he is often shrouded in controversies. From facing allegations of homophobia to being labeled as a misogynist and accused of stealing other people’s work, the list is quite long and notorious.

According to a celebrity fan account, Pop Base, on social media platform X, Eminem’s date of death was allegedly listed as December 10th, 2023, on Wikipedia. Even when searching for his name on Google, the mentioned date had been popping up on the screen. As per the report, a Wikipedia user edited his page and wrote his fake death date, creating the entire frenzy.

Netizens are furious at the person who edited the Wikipedia page, causing the entire fiasco. Taking to the X, they have been expressing their fierce reactions.

One of the users wrote, “WHOEVER EDITED EMINEM WIKI TO SAY HE DIED B*TCH I HOPE YOURE THE ONE WHO CROAKS.”

Another questioned, “Google saying #Eminem died… what kind of f*ckery is this? #Google #RIPEminem”

A third one posted, “Whoever edited Eminem‘s wiki to say he died, f*ck you. I nearly had a heart attack.”

Another asked, “WOAH WHY GOOGLE SAID EMINEM DIED ??!?”

WOAH WHY GOOGLE SAID EMINEM DIED ??!? pic.twitter.com/kF9q3awJuz — #Justice4BigBarbie (@BarbieProphet) December 10, 2023

One of the confused users said, “What is this Eminem died stuff on Google? There’s no way it’s real..”

Another Eminem said, “EMINEM FUCKING DIED ??????? ARE YOU JOKING ????”

Followed by one saying, “EMINEM HAS DIED… according to Google. 💔🕊️ No official reports of his death, and it seems like this is just a glitch on Google’s end.”

And, “If Eminem died, I will need to be admitted into the psych ward. I’ve loved him for so long.”

Check out the post here:

Eminem has not died. A Wikipedia user edited his page to say he died on December 10th, causing it to show up on Google when searching his name. pic.twitter.com/Gve04QnjHk — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 10, 2023

There has been a conspiracy theory that Eminem allegedly died in 2006, and the one who walks the earth now is a clone of the ‘Slim Shady‘ rapper. For the unversed, earlier this year, in August, RIP Eminem was trending when a social media page posted the fake news of the rapper’s death.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

