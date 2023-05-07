Eminem is one of the most famous rappers ever, and there’s no one like him in the business. The rapper enjoys a massive fan following and has sung some of the best songs in music history. Over the years, he has also been a part of controversies and today, we bring you a throwback to when he attended MTV Music Awards in 2009 and Sacha Baron Cohen, who was dressed as a bird, fell on the rapper’s face and left him infuriating with anger as he then walked out of the event. Scroll below to watch one of the most popular scandals of all time.

Eminem is hugely popular among his fans and has over 39 million followers on Instagram. Over the years, the rapper has written some of the biggest songs in the history of rap and his fans literally worship him for his talent.

In 2009, Eminem appeared on the 18th MTV Music Awards, and that’s when things went South for the rapper. Apparently, Sacha Baron Cohen, who was dressed as a bird/plane, dropped himself on the rapper and blocked the rapper’s face with his thighs.

This act, for obvious reasons, didn’t go well with the Slim Shady singer, and he was heard shouting, “Are you serious? Are you f***** serious? “Get this motherf***** off me!” while struggling to get his thighs off his face.

When Eminem finally got his legs off his face, he walked out of the awards ceremony and was noticeably pissed with Sacha Baron Cohen’s act.

Watch the video below:

What are your thoughts on Eminem losing his calm to Sacha Baron Cohen dropping himself on the rapper? Tell us in the space below.

