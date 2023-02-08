Dr. Dre, a hip-hop legend who is also considered to be the architect of the rap industry needs no introduction. Amongst his long list of hit songs, the world thanks him for introducing Eminem to the mainstream media. Dr. Dre was one of the first people who recognized the talent of young Eminem and signed him to a recording and distribution deal with Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records.

While the duo went on to make chartbuster songs, there were many rumors of them having negative vibes for each other. However, both artists always showed respect toward each other. As Eminem is considered to be the Rap King, read on to find out why Dr. Dre had to face racist comments when he took Em on board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As their friendship progressed with time, Dr. Dre revealed in an interview how he had to face criticism and executives around him did not want him to sign Eminem Just because he was white. He says, “My gut told me Eminem was the artist that I’m supposed to be working with right now. But I didn’t know how many racists I had around me. The so-called execs and what have you were all against it”.

Dr. Dre recalled and added that there were many records for who he had worked and eventually did not want Eminem to work. He says “The records that I had done at the time didn’t work they wanted me out of the building and then I come up with Eminem my general manager had this 8×10 picture and was like Dre this boy’s got blue eyes what are we doing, we’re looking for a white controversial rapper we were looking for”

“I’m throwing the dice I’m betting all the marbles on Eminem”, added Dr. Dre. In the same video, Eminem reveals that Dr. Dre took a risk by taking and how owes him. He says, “I knew he was taking a risk but I just didn’t know how much internal bullsh*t he was fighting. I owe him my life for that no bullsh*t like I know you risked it all for me.”

Following many hit songs, Eminem mentioned Dr. Dre and his name as the way rappers show their gratitude.

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Admitted Getting A Restraining Order Against Leonardo DiCaprio Before Working With Him In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News