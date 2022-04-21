Born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, rapper Eminem is well known across the globe thanks to his tracks in albums like The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, Encore, Relapse, Recovery and more. While he has often made the headlines for his song lyrics, he also made the news time and again for his statements during interviews.

In today’s throwback piece, we tell you of one such interview that is sure to shock all! But take it lightly as it was scripted and presumably not real. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, it’s the rapper’s 2014 cameo appearance as himself where he said he was GAY.

On Christmas 2014, Sony gave their freedom-loving fans a big Christmas gift by making the beleaguered film ‘The Interview’ available to all not only in select theatres but on various online streaming services. This film also included a cameo by Eminem as himself being interviewed by its’s main character Dave Skylark (played by James Franco).

During the scripted interview, Eminem —who has been frequently accused of being homophobic owing to the use of the f-word consistently, comes out as gay. While the entire incident is presumably not real, Marshall Mathers deadpans the scene convincingly. The rapper is heard saying, “I’m more shocked that people haven’t figured it out yet.”

The video then sees the Love the Way You Lie rapper telling James Franco’s character, “I’ve been playing gay peek-a-boo for years. I’ve pretty much been leaving a gay bread crumb trail.” While the film’s host continues to be mindblown, the entire production can be seen in hyper mode as they continue airing the show with eye-grabbing headlines.

The video also sees Seth Rogen’s character Aaron Rapaport feed Franco questions pertaining to lyrics from Medicine Ball from Relapse – “I said nice rectum, I had a vasectomy, Hector / So you can’t get pregnant if I bisexually wreck ya.” Talking about it, Eminem then confirms that “Hector’s rectum was real.” Check out the video here:

What did you think of this 'gay' confession of Eminem?

