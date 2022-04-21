From rumours around Jennifer Lopez getting her b*tt insured to Ben Affleck spotted grabbing her backside, JLo’s juicy booty has been in the limelight as much as she is. It was previously speculated that the singer spent a whopping $27 million to make sure her bottom stays protected. However, this rumour turned out to be false.

Lopez has been making the headlines a lot recently. Her whirlwind romance with Ben Affleck, who rekindled after years, is catching all the attention. Now, even more so as the two are engaged again. The Jenny on the Block singer revealed that Ben proposed to her while she was taking a bubble bath.

Amongst all of this, we bring you a piece of news regarding Jennifer Lopez’s interview where she was asked about her b*tt. Back in 2011, while promoting her album ‘Love?,’ the singer appeared on Alan Carr’s show, Chatty Man. However, much to her dislike, the interview focused more on her backside than the album.

The host asked Jennifer Lopez, “Were you born with that lovely bum?” The singer gave off an awkward laugh and asked, “What?” However, Carr continued to discuss the topic and responded with another question. He asked JLo if she did any exercises to maintain the figure. “I just want a nice bum so that people walking down the street go, ‘Oh my God, look at that ass,’” he joked.

“You’re crazy,” Jennifer replied. He then went on to ask her about the insurance of her derriere. Previously, her beau Ben Affleck also talked about JLo’s b*tt. The Batman actor enthusiastically said that it was “phenomenal.”

Meanwhile, as things become more and more serious between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, fans speculate when the two will get married. However, after the announcement of their engagement, it was said that the couple is in no rush to tie the knot.

