The biggest news of the month, and let’s call it one of the happiest, was Breaking Bad duo Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston coming back to play Jesse Pinkman and Walter White in Better Call Saul. Every fan across the globe had that happy tear and couldn’t wait to reach the moment where these two enter the show and make it even more interesting. While this was indeed a huge achievement and a golden feather in the hats of both the actors, Paul had a personal golden moment in his life too. The actor welcomed his son this week.

Aaron has been quite vocal in the past few days about his and Cranston’s return to the Breaking Bad universe. While that is exciting news, the actor has now announced the birth of his son. As he is happy and very emotional to have embraced fatherhood, he did have a request for Bryan, his close friend and the ultimate co-star.

Aaron Paul has now revealed that he asked Bryan Cranston to be his son’s Godfather and this is the bond we all need to celebrate and every time we see them together. If you are unaware, the two played each other’s Man Friday on Breaking Bad, but there came a day when they were so connected that the bond spoke to the masses.

Aaron Paul was on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where he confirmed the birth of his son. He revealed asking Bryan Cranston to be his son’s godfather. “I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather. He said no. He’s very busy,” Paul smirked. “No, he was very excited, very honored. I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world, and so it was just a no-brainer.”

He also spoke about reprising Jesse Pinkman in Better Call Saul. “It was nice to zip on the skin of Pinkman again, you know?” Aaron Paul said. “It was strange. It was a lot of the same crew from ‘Breaking Bad’ is working on ‘Better Call Saul’ so it was just nice to be reunited with this beautiful group of people out in New Mexico.”

