While the world was busy dissecting the world of Oscar Isaac led Moon Knight and counting days to the release of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, no one was prepared for the surprise Marvel dropped this week. The Internet suddenly saw the first teaser and poster of Thor: Love And Thunder, which became the biggest surprising element of that day. The teaser has garnered some Million views already and is rapidly counting. While the world is appreciating the new journey that Chris Hemsworth’s God Of Thunder has set on, John Cena has something to say.

Directed by Taika Waititi (his second Thor movie), Love And Thunder is the fourth film in the franchise and one that has become one of the most anticipated movies. It marks Chris’ new journey as Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame. He is trying to get back to his old self while having a new approach to leading it. We are already loving how God is running without a plan.

Hoping on the Marvel discussion bus for Thor: Love And Thunder is the DCEU star, John Cena. Cena who plays Peacemaker in the DCEU has now reacted to the new teaser of the Chris Hemsworth starrer hilariously. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In his Tweet about Thor: Love And Thunder teaser, John Cena has shared the screenshot of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster turning into Mighty Thor. The actor takes a Peacemaker reference dig and credits the euphoria to the Helmet, which resembles his Helmet from the show. He wrote, “ might just be because of that slick-looking chrome helmet and maybe enthusiasts getting excited for a @Marvel @DCComics crossover chrome helmet showdown??”

This might just be because of that slick looking chrome helmet and maybe enthusiasts getting excited for a @Marvel @DCComics crossover chrome helmet showdown?? https://t.co/NXJABJTOKG — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 20, 2022

Well, fans are enjoying this and are waiting for either Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman or Taika Waititi to reply to this. What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more as Thor: Love And Thunder hit the big screen on July 8.

