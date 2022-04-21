Johnny Depp says he would turn down Disney if they offered him a role in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. When Amber Heard had accused Depp of abuse, the actor lost several major roles, including the most iconic one of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates franchise. Even then and now, Depp continued to state the accusations as false.

Now, the two are currently making the news over the recent defamation trial. The Fantastic Beasts actor has vowed that he didn’t abuse Amber and that she fabricated photos of it. New information is being revealed each day, with shocking claims such as that of s*xual assault by Johnny coming in.

Now, Variety has reported that Johnny Depp appeared in the courtroom on Wednesday and said that he would turn down the chance to return for Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean 6. When things started to go south for the actor after Amber Heard’s claim, he opened up about how Hollywood has ‘boycotted’ him.

After losing his role in the Pirates franchise, Johnny Depp has made it clear that now, no matter what, he won’t be returning to it. As per the report, Amber Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn questioned the actor while he was on the stand to prove that the Aquaman actress’ op-ed that she wrote in 2018 wasn’t the cause of him losing the role.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

Amber Heard’s lawyer tried to prove that the production company had already taken the decision of blocking Johnny Depp‘s Jack Sparrow’s return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. However, Johnny claimed that he “wasn’t aware of that.”

