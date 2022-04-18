Johnny Depp is hitting the headlines a lot these days ever since his $50 million defamation trial started. For the unversed, his ex-wife Amber Heard previously accused the actor of domestic abuse through an article. However, the actor claimed that the Aquaman actress made false claims. Despite that, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor lost his reputation and several roles in big films.

Depp is famously known for his role in the Pirates franchise as Jack Sparrow. He took up the role in 2003 when the first movie came out. It was followed by four more, and now a sixth instalment may be on its way. Though some claim that Johnny won’t be reprising his role due to accusations.

Being one of the biggest and highest-grossing franchises in Hollywood, it is obvious that Johnny Depp earned massively through the five Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Let’s take a look at his earnings. It was recently reported that his net worth, after losing $650 million in a lawsuit, was $150 million and that he made $20 million per movie, which is still quite massive.

But before all of this, Johnny Depp was one of the lists of the highest-paid actors. It is said that for the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, Depp made $10 million. It was doubled for the second instalment and was $20 million and another $40 million with the backend points. The Fantastic Beasts actor saw a major jump in his paycheck by earning $55 million in At The World’s End.

It was the same amount for On Stranger’s Tide. And finally, for the latest instalment of the Pirates franchise, Dead Men Tell No Tales, Johnny reportedly earned a whopping $90 million. In total it is said that the actor made $300 million through all the movies.

Previously, Johnny Depp said that he was “overpaid” for his work on Pirates of the Caribbean. “Basically, if they’re going to pay me the stupid money right now, I’m going to take it,” he said to Vanity Fair.

