Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker, has a perfect reply to a fan criticising him and Kourt’s PDA. The KUWTK star and the Blink 182 drummer recently had an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas, performed by an Elvis impersonator. The duo have been friends for a long time and have lived close by to each other.

Recently, Kardashian revealed that she was the one who made the first move on Travis. She shared how the two were on a movie date, where she waited for the drummer to make a movie. But said that she couldn’t wait for that and went in with a kiss.

The two have made the headlines quite a few times due to their undying love and PDA, which may have irked some people. Time and again, netizens have criticised Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for being intimate in public and sharing photos of it. The same has happened again, but this time Barker had a witty response to it.

Travis Barker posted two photos on Instagram in which he showed off his toned form while working out and promoting his Barker Wellness brand. Shortly after, a sarcastic comment criticising Kourtney Kardashian and his PDA came. “No Kardashian finger up the a*s, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore? Slacking.” it read.

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

The drummer instantly replied to it by saying, “Still got the finger up the a*s, and my intestines were totally nude and full PDA with my fiancée.” Along with this, he added the middle finger emoji. Previously, Kourt’s sister Kim Kardashian has revealed that the two show their love for each other all time, even in between meals and dinners.

Well, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian can show as much PDA they want, after all both are madly in love. So much so that the Poosh founder, who was once opposed to getting married, is engaged.

