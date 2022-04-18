When it comes to being critical of one’s work, a mother tops the list more than anyone else. This is true for Robert Pattinson as well, as it was revealed recently that his mother used to roast his work in the Twilight saga. After making his debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the actor shot to fame through the role of Edward Cullen.

The film series garnered a huge fanbase, and so did Robert. However, despite that, The Batman actor has been critical of his work in it. Previously, he said that he finds it ‘strange’ that people like the franchise and has compared his character to an ‘ax murderer.’

It turns out that it wasn’t just Robert Pattinson who didn’t like the Twilight franchise. His mother, Clare Pattinson, has also taken part in sending him negative comments about his role in the series. While speaking with Insider, the director of the saga, Catherine Hardwicke, revealed this. She told Pattinson to not focus on the distasteful comments, who said that it was his mother who sent him those.

“Rob came up to me one day, and he goes, ‘Catherine, look at all these mean things that people are saying online. I’m hideous…’” the Twilight director said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Rob, you can’t read all this. You just gotta focus. I swear to god, we have a plan,” Catherine replied to Robert Pattinson. “You’re going to be amazing looking, and everyone’s going to love you.’ And I said, ‘Just do not read these things,'” she continued.

“And he goes, ‘But my mom sent it to me,'” Hardwicke said. Regardless of what Rob, his mom, and several other people thought, the teen-vampire series helped him establish his career. Now, Pattinson has become a renowned actor.

He has worked with several acclaimed directors like Christopher Nolan in Tenet, Matt Reeves in The Batman, Robert Eggers In The Lighthouse, Antonio Campos in The Devil All the Time, and more. It’s always good to keep in mind that many people even loved Robert Pattinson in the Twilight saga.

