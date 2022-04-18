Like many others, Thanos actor Josh Brolin was shocked by Denis Villeneuve’s snub for Best Director for Dune at Oscars 2022. The trophy went to Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog. Denis reacted to him not winning the award and said that it was an honour to just be nominated.

The director said that it was a ‘beautiful thing’ to be running the race, and he is ‘happy’ with what the film got. The Timothee Chalamet starrer was nominated under ten categories and took home six trophies, becoming the highest winner of the night. However, despite that Brolin, was upset over the snub.

While speaking with Collider, the Avengers: Endgame actor was asked about how he felt regarding Denis Villeneuve not receiving the Best Director award at Oscars 2022. “It’s the most asinine, bizarre…,” Josh Brolin said. “I mean, that’s why snubs are such a thing, and that’s why we all talk about them, but that’s a snub, of a snub, of a snub that I just thought was an impossibility,” the Dune star added.

Josh Brolin further praised how Denis Villeneuve reacted to the Best Director for Dune snub at Oscars 2022. “It’s his creation. It’s his interpretation. And I love how he dealt with it. And then I’ll shut up. But how he dealt with it was all he did was go right into praise for the 10 people who were nominated. And good for him. I don’t have to do that on the other hand.”

This is not the first time that the actor has opened up about the snub. Previously, Josh said it was “unbelievable” and “almost numbing, flummoxing.” Meanwhile, it was confirmed that a second part of the movie will be released.

Josh Brolin also confirmed his part in Dune’s sequel and revealed that the filming of the movie will start in July. Stick to Koimoi for more updates!

