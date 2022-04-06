Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who have been friends for a long time and started dating like a year ago, are now husband and wife. The couple – who got engaged amidst red roses on a beach in October 2021, tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

As per reports coming in, the celebrity couple reportedly walked down the aisle during the wee hours of Monday morning. From asking for an Elvis impersonator to perform their wedding ceremony – and refusing to reach the venue until the same was confirmed, to the number of people present during the wedding, Marty Frierson – the owner of One Love Wedding Chapel where the wedding was held, has revealed the details.

Talking about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s surprise Las Vegas wedding, The Las Vegas chapel owner, Marty told People, “There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air! They just seemed totally in love.”

In the same chat, Marty added that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding was attended by only four people who all had iPhones and were taking pictures and videos. He said, “I don’t know if they were friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves.”

Further revealing details of the reality star and musician’s wedding, the chapel owner said that they called around midnight and asked if the venue was open. He also said they inquired if an Elvis Presley impersonator was present, as it was very important to them to have the Vegas experience. Adding that it was a quick ceremony that took place at 1:45 am on Monday, Marty said, “I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested [an] Elvis Presley [impersonator] — that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, ‘I got an Elvis.’ And there they were. They had a good time. They just romanced and got married. Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun.”

While this is Kourtney Kardashian’s first marriage, the union is Travis Barker’s second as he was previously married to Shanna Moakler. The duo each has children from their previous relationship/marriage. Kourtney shares three children–Mason Dash Disick (11), Penelope Scotland Disick (9) and Reign Aston Disick (7) with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis has a son Landon Asher Barker (18) and a daughter Alabama Luella Barker (15) with his ex-wife.

Congratulations, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!

