Forbes recently released its 36th annual world’s billionaire list, and several celebrities like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Steven Spielberg, and Oprah Winfrey are on it. At the number one position is none other than Elon Musk, who recently bought the highest percentage of shares on Twitter.

Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Mukesh Ambani are also in the top ten places on this list. While it would be a dream for many just to be a billionaire, in fact, a millionaire also, Ye doesn’t seem to be fine with the projections of his massive net worth.

Kanye West reportedly believes that Forbes undervalues his net worth, which was valued at $2 billion on the list. According to The Blast, his team claims that Ye’s worth is actually a whopping $7 billion. As per the report, the rapper thinks the magazine is trying to “control and diminish him even at the cost of their own integrity.”

It also states that the method with which one’s wealth is determined by Forbes is partially based on “revenue from last year only,” and not the “enterprise value of long-term deals that are in place.” Due to this, Kanye West’s several deals, like that with Adidas and GAP, aren’t being taken into consideration completely.

While Ye is not happy with how his net worth was projected, even after reportedly telling the magazine about it in advance, he is also making news for several other things. Recently, the singer won two trophies at Grammys 2022, making him the recipient of the highest number, 24, of the prestigious award. He is now tied with Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, Kanye West also hit the headlines recently after his online feud with Pete Davidson. For the unversed, Pete is dating Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. This didn’t settle well with the Donda rapper. However, ever since his Instagram was taken down it seems like West is over it.

