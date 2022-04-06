Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo has opened up about MCU boss Kevin Feige’s secret to Marvel’s success, probably something that we all want to know. The Marvel Cinematic Universe remains one of the biggest powerhouses in the movie industry. It has created some of the highest-grossing movies to date, even during the pandemic era.

From the Avengers saga to the standalone flicks of different superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and more. Last year, Tom Holland’s third movie as the wall-crawler was released, and it has made almost $2 billion at the box office globally.

No movie has been able to do it in the past year. Though Marvel does produce a few misses, most of the films are big hits. Now, the Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo, which was also their biggest movie, has revealed Kevin Feige’s secret to MCU’s success. While speaking with Deadline, Russo said, “Well, Marvel’s secret sauce is that Kevin likes the films to be entertaining, right?”

“And entertaining typically involves humor, and I think that Kevin’s very big on testing movies, and I think he likes to sit in the test screening and hear the response,” Avengers Endgame director added. Joe Russo further explained how it helps Kevin Feige to sit at every test screening of an MCU movie. “So the audience’s laughing, you can hear their response. You can understand, ‘Okay, every 2 minutes [they] are getting some enjoyment out of the movie,'” he said.

“And that’s a strong way for him to gauge how the movie will perform with an audience, right? So I think humour is very important to him.” Joe continued. No matter how serious a scene is, fans can recall the subtle humour present in it.

So now we understand Kevin Feige’s secret to MCU’s success. Meanwhile, recently, Joe Russo also shared that the budget of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was much higher than reported. Together, both movies cost at least $1 billion to make. Read more about that on Koimoi!

