Miley Cyrus is one of the biggest singers and pop stars in the world. She started off her career with a Disney show and later made a full-fledged show in the music industry. With great success also comes responsibilities and back in 2008, Miley’s intimate pictures were leaked on the internet and the singer later revealed her parents’ reaction to the same in an interview. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Miley is one celebrity who’s brutally honest and does things with her heart. She’s very popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 164 million followers. The pop star never misses a chance to make headlines every time she steps out or posts anything on social media.

Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Miley Cyrus’ intimate pictures were leaked back in 2008. In one of the pictures, the pop star was also seen posing intimately with her then-boyfriend Thomas Sturges.

Later in an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, Miley Cyrus revealed her parents’ reaction to her intimate pictures leak. Talking about her dad Billy Ray Cyrus’ reaction, she said, “My dad ignored it because it’s just like any teenage girl and their dad’s like, ‘Let’s please not have this conversation.”

Talking about her mother Tish Cyrus’ reaction, Miley said, “My mom, I think it made her really angry. I think even she felt it could be distracting from what I was doing.”

Well, it takes to be strong to talk about such vulnerable things in life.

