There are very few things that has aged so well and are as anticipating and exciting as Fast & Furious 10. The franchise that kick-started 2 decades ago and still has the same recall value is finally moving towards the end. The part 10 is the beginning of the conclusion and the makers are leaving no stone unturned. Vin Diesel is still the lead and he is being joined by some prolific names to create a climax we all will remember for the rest of our lives. To do this, the makers have even roped in the Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

If you weren’t aware, yes. The Khal Drogo fame from Game Of Thrones is the bad man in Fast & Furious 10. Momoa’s entry to the franchise was hailed and celebrated. The actor has also been pumped up about being a part of it. Till now the only thing we know about his character is that he is the villain who will create problems in Dom’s life.

Turns out Jason Momoa himself is up to giving some insight into his role in Fast & Furious 10. The actor has spoken fondly about his experience and also has amazing things to say about his co-stars Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Jason Momoa as per We Got This Covered said, “He’s amazing. He’s ornery. He’s misunderstood. I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never – I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I’m really excited about. She’s amazing Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously, work with the whole cast – most of the cast. I’m sure that’s why they hired me. But yeah, I’m excited I’m working with Vin. I’m excited I’m working with Charlize.”

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel has been on his toes to shape the conclusion of his Fast saga. The actor even made a public request to his former co-star Dwayne Johnson to join him back forgetting what happened between them. But that did not convince The Rock to comeback. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

