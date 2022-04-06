Andrew Garfield has been the talk of the town ever since he appeared as his version of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home that also featured Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. The actor also made buzz for his Oscar Nominated performance in Tick, Tick…Boom! Soon enough everyone wanted to know everything about his life – professional and personal. Most recently the headlines came with not-so-happy news as it speculated that Garfield (38) has decided to part ways with his lady love model Alyssa Miller (32). Turns out they were just rumours.

For the unversed, reports have that Andrew and Alyssa started seeing each other around September of 2021. The two only cryptically confirmed their relationship in November 2021, when they walked together in front of the cameras. Soon they walked hand in hand on a tennis court in Malibu and there was a confirmation given without words in February 2022.

While the reports in February said they enjoy each other’s company and are in no mood to hide anything, the same spoke about their possible separation a couple of days back. The reason was said to be Andrew Garfield’s hectic schedule and the fact that Alyssa Miller and him are hardly together. Turns out Miller has decided to shun the rumours and express love to her AG!

Alyssa Miller took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable photo with Andrew Garfield. Both can be seen dressed in black as the silver blur makes the selfie look all the more dreamy. Miller in her caption to the photo wrote, “If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG.” We have the confirmation, they are still together, friends! Check out the post here.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield fans across the world are still charged and are marching at the Marvel gates to make the studio reprise The Amazing Spider-Man series with AG. The actor is also open to it and his fondly speaking about the character is a proof enough.

