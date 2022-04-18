American singer and rapper Lizzo made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut and stole the show with an amazing monologue. The singer gave an inspirational opening monologue wherein she spoke about her career and, of course, her love for Chris Evans. Scroll down to know more.

Sporting a shimmering outfit, the Juice singer gave a hilarious monologue and one of the highlights of it was when she touched upon the many rumours that she reads online about herself. She was not only the host but also the musical guest for the evening.

Lizzo began her monologue by teasing that she was going to create television history. She said, “My name is Lizzo and, yes, I’m shocked I have clothes on too. I’m really excited. Tonight, we’re going to make history! That’s right, we’re going to break the record for the amount of time ‘b***h’ is said on live TV!”

The American singer then decided to “address some rumours” she’s read about herself online and explained why it made her a bit nervous to host. “I read a lot online that I’m dating every little white boy in Hollywood. They think I’m collecting members of one direction like infinity stones. I even heard a rumour that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. I have no idea where that one started.”

Lizzo also said, “It could be the TikTok where I said, ‘I am pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.’ It’s called manifesting, okay?” She then went on to explain what it was like to be nervous hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live. “I know it’s shocking that I’m nervous because I’m the one who said, ‘I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b-tch’. Well, to be completely honest, I’m really like 50 per cent ‘that b-tch,’ 10 per cent ‘boss b-tch,’ and 40 per cent ‘flute playing, band nerd b-tch.’”

The singer then added that she is thrilled to host the episode of Saturday Night Live “especially because I do love tonight’s musical guest: Me!”

