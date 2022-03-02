BTS has made gone to make their mark all around the world with millions of fans becoming a part of ARMY. Among them is American singer Lizzo and her sister, Vanessa Jefferson who recently had an encounter with the boy band during a Harry Style’s concert. Check it out.

Lizzo who is also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson has gone to become one of the most famous pop idols in American pop culture history. Providing songs like Truth Hurts, Good as Hell, the singer has earned huge praises over the years.

Coming back to our topic, recently Vanessa Jefferson, Lizzo’s sister, had a conversation with Brooke Morrison where she recalled meeting Kim Taehyung aka V from BTS. As per her, the two sisters were able to meet them after ARMY had spotted them in Harry Style‘s concert. It was after this, that their manager was able to connect with BTS’s manager and arrange for their meeting. This was a huge opportunity for Lizzo as she is a die-hard fan of V and Jimin.

Vanessa Jefferson also recalled that she was not only able to meet, but also sit next to V. Continuing on the same she said, “And he was just looking at my sister like, waiting to hug her, but I kept tugging at his shirt. I said, ‘Hey, hey, I’m Lizzo’s sister, dongsaeng.” The word dongsaeng, in Korean, means a younger sibling, which made the boys realise that she was Lizzo’s Sister. She also recalled that Kim Taehyung aka V hugged her tight in excitement after saying Hi. While speaking about it in the same interview she added, “He just was so excited. It was so cool…”

Continuing on the topic, Vanessa also claimed to have exchanged numbers with J-Hope. As per her, she was able to get the US numbers of the boys. Lizzo’s sister was also able to grab a picture with the whole group. Explaining the whole scenario to Brooke, Vanessa said, “We were taking a group picture, and then V grabs me and holds me close while we’re taking the group picture, and I’m just over here like….The ultimate ARMY’s dream.” It was also noted that V gave her a message in English that they’ll be performing 2 days later. Vanessa confessed that she was aware of this and also claimed that the two sisters will be attending it.

Woah! This sounds like every BTS Army‘s dream come true!

On the work front, Lizzo’s most recent album came out in 2019 called Cuz I Love You. The album featured hit songs like Like a Girl, Juice, Soulmate, Tempo, and many more.

