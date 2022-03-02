Advertisement

After getting freed from her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears is living her life to the fullest. The singer has been dropping some hot pictures of herself from a tropical beach. The Toxic songstress is currently vacationing with Sam Asghari, who will celebrate his birthday in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, her nu*e pictures with the help of emojis are grabbing a lot of attention as the singer take advantage of the private beach.

Ever since the singer arrived on the location with Sam, she has shared multiple topless posts, called herself a ‘rebel’ and a ‘free woman’.

As per the DailyMail report, Britney Spears, and her fiancé Sam Asghari, are said to be staying at The Brando, a unique luxury resort on French Polynesia’s breathtakingly beautiful private island of Tetiaroa. For her 39.6 million followers, Spears went completely na*ed, soon after sharing the bold pictures; the singer was flooded with lots of appreciative messages on the comment section.

Reacting to Britney Spears sizzling pictures, a user wrote, “look at this and just think FREEEEEEEDOM! I bet that water felt incredible,” another user wrote, “Britney gives no fuxxx,” a third user wrote, “I’m so happy that you have control over your own body again. After 13 years of not having control over it,” a fourth user commented, “She is finally a free bird. In charge of her own life. Her fiancé has her back.”

While there were netizens who speculated if Britney Spears got married, “*zooms in on hands, notices engagement right on the right hand, some sort of a band on left* Did you get married?! MAZEL!!!!”

In the most recent post, if Britney Spears decided to offer some context into the actual reason for her topless Instagram posts, she wrote, “Alrightyyy then folks … showing my bod in French Polynesia 🇵🇫 as a rebel and free WOMAN !!!!! I WILL DO BIG LETTERS CAUSE I THINK THAT MEANS IT’S IMPORTANT AND I DON’T WANT TO BE LEFT OUT …. SHOWING THINGS OF IMPORTANCE … LET’S TALK MAKEUP !!!!! I’ve always been a frugal buyer …. If its absolutely amazing I will spend money on it but the way I was raised I’ve always been very conscious with what I spend !!!!”

“I just realized TODAY … TUESDAY, MARCH 1 … the only makeup I used to wear was @chanelofficial !!!! I REALLY LIKE THIS BIG LETTER THING !!! ANYWAYS …. LAST NIGHT I BOUGHT MY MAKEUP AND I’M EXCITED BECAUSE IN THE PIC ABOVE I’M WEARING ONLY CHANEL MAKEUP !!!! ANYWAYS … I’m sure there are a lot of other brands that can do the trick but I remember this one made me feel absolutely beautiful !!!! To the makeup artist who gave it to me … THANK YOU.”

