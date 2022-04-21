Ever since Hugh Jackman left the Wolverine mantle with Logan in 2017, the biggest reason why he keeps hitting the headlines are the rumours around his comeback. But every reason that he makes it to the news for is not equally happening. Jackman’s personal life and his relationship with wife Deborra-Lee Furness has forever been a topic of hot discussions. Over years the two have faced many wild rumours about each other. But nothing can be wilder than the ones that questions Hugh’s s*xuality.

Yes, you read that right. We are equally shocked. A couple of times, rumours have question Wolverine star’s s*xuality. Some have said that the actor is gay and is closeted and chooses to be there forever. While these rumours have been making it to the mainstream time and again, Hugh has never bothered addressing them.

Talking about these is his wife Deborra-Lee Furness now. Appearing on a podcast as per ET, dismissed these rumours and called them silly and boring. She even slammed the ones spreading them. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness said, “If he was gay, he could be gay. He didn’t have to hide in the closet anymore. And he’d be dating Brad Pitt or whatever. It’s so silly.” She added, “and then people perpetuate silly things. It’s boring.”

She went on to call out magazine that have been furling these rumours about Hugh Jackman. “I’m like, ‘How could people just make this up?’ It just amazes me that these magazines continue to get away with it,” she said. “What they’re selling is schadenfreude. They are selling misery. People must be wanting to buy that other people are miserable…because that makes them feel better about themselves.”

Concluding her comment, Deborra-Lee Furness revealed that they do not read these rumours about Hugh Jackman and don’t give them the attention they crave for. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

