Tom Hardy is known for his broody and ruggedness; he is also undoubtedly one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood. The actor is mainly seen in serious and dark roles, but he did try his hands at romantic movies, too. However, he was not successful in it and was once brutally rejected for the role of Mr Darcy in Pride & Prejudice alongside Keira Knightley.

Despite facing rejection, the actor’s comments about himself proved that he had the qualities of being a romantic hero but did not get enough chance to bring it forth. The Venom star once shared how he is very feminine in nature. While the people might take him as a very macho person, he has a different opinion. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Tom Hardy might come across as very brawny because of the roles he portrayed in films like The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom, and more. Speaking to The Red Bulletin, Hardy was asked about how he has embraced his masculinity, and while elaborating on that, he said how he does not feel masculine, whereas many people see him that way. He said, “I feel intrinsically feminine. I’d love to be one of the boys, but I always felt a bit on the outside. Maybe my masculine qualities come from overcompensating because I’m not one of the boys.”

The Venom actor then explained his idea of actual masculinity, and while doing so, he said that being a man means having patience, cognitive skills, and consideration. Tom also added how discipline and humility are also essential to being a good man besides having the idea of the concept of mutual respect.

He continued, “You also need to know that you can b*lls it up, look stupid, and fail. But you carry on.” Tom Hardy concluded by explaining how one must know the taste of failure to understand what winning is like. The actor’s words will surely change the perception of macho men among people and help create a better surrounding. The actors are influential personalities who help shape society, and it desperately needs people who think this way rather than fueling toxicity.

On the work front, Tom Hardy will once again reprise his role as Eddie Brock in Venom 3 after getting a thunderous reaction from the audiences for his brief end credit scene in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home.

