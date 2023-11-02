It is safe to say that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson created magic on screen with their chemistry in the film franchise, Twilight. The duo played the respective roles of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen and their human-vampire love story was lauded across the globe. While there was also a lot of off-screen chemistry between the two, Stewart once revealed why she felt nervous to kiss Taylor Lautner’s Jacob Black.

The Twilight saga began in 2008 with Stewart and Pattinson in the lead roles. As the movies moved forward, more cast members were involved, shaping the love story between Bella and Edward. The movie series is among the highest-earning franchises in the world.

The Twilight Saga saw many twisted relationships; one among them was between Taylor Lautner’s Jacob and Kristen Stewart’s Bella. The two became friends since their first meeting, and Jacob fell for her after noticing how pretty the new girl in town was. With time, their friendship deepened, but only for Bella, as Jacob knew his feelings for her. He was also envious of Edward at times and thought he might be a threat to Bella.

In the 2010 movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Bella kisses Jacob to understand her feelings for him and Edward. She soon realized she loved Jacob as a friend and nothing more. While her character was seemingly nervous in the movie, Kristen Stewart once revealed that even in real life, she felt the same as she was kissing Taylor Lautner. It was the same time when the actress was dating Robert Pattinson.

The same year, Kristen Stewart sat down with Parade and talked about the movie and how she grew up playing the character. Discussing further, she revealed how Bella was a reflection of her, and she could, at times, relate to her character. The Spencer actress even revealed feeling nervous about kissing Taylor Lautner’s Jacob as Bella knew Edward was the one she loved.

Kristen Stewart said, “One of the most challenging scenes was probably finally kissing Jacob for the first time. Bella has such tunnel vision that Edward is the only thing for her. That’s a strange perspective. So when Taylor Lautner and I kissed, it felt like such a different dynamic. I was nervous as hell.” Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson made their relationship public in 2009, and they finally parted ways in 2013.

