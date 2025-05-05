(Spoilers Ahead)

Earlier today, The Last of Us Season 2 aired its fourth episode, and many viewers were shocked to see a surprising cameo by a familiar face from the television and film industry. We are talking about Josh Peck’s brief appearance in the latest episode of the immensely popular and widely acclaimed post-apocalyptic horror drama series.

Many of you might have already heard the name or seen him on television. Besides playing a role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer,

is known for starring in the teen sitcom Drake & Josh and Disney’s Turner & Hooch series.

In The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4, Josh Peck appears in a flashback sequence set in 2018. He plays the role of a FEDRA soldier who narrates a story to his fellow soldiers in the back of a truck. After his 2-minute monologue, he is interrupted by Jeffrey Wright’s character, Isaac Dixon, who is one of the main villains in The Last of Us S2. The shocking part is that Josh Peck’s character is killed in the very next scene by Isaac Dixon, the Washington Liberation Front leader. Here is how Josh Peck’s surprisingly brief cameo reminds us of another cult series, Game of Thrones (in a good way).

Why Josh Peck’s Cameo Feels Straight Out of Game of Thrones?

Since its arrival in 2011, the Game of Thrones series had gained a reputation for killing established and important characters (sometimes even main protagonists) at critical junctures. And every time a death happened, it caught the audience totally off guard. Right from Ned Stark’s brutal beheading to Rob Stark’s murder at the infamous Red Wedding episode, to Oberyn Martell’s skull-crushing death by the Mountain. All these actors, who died brutally, were played by well-known names like Sean Bean, Richard Madden, and Pedro Pascal. And their premature deaths came as a real shock to the audience.

A rather similar kind of unpredictability in the storyline has become one of the hallmarks of The Last of Us series, too. Earlier in the season, Pedro Pascal’s character died a brutal death, and it stunned the audience. Although Josh Peck was never meant to be a mainstay in The Last of Us series, his brief cameo, followed by his early death, might have come as an unpleasant surprise to viewers.

The Last of Us Season 2 Plot & Cast

The Last of Us Season 2 is set five years after the events shown in the first season. In the second season, the show’s two main characters, Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), now live with Joel’s brother in Jackson, Wyoming. But their relationship has deteriorated because of personal issues. Besides Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us also features Gabriel Luna, Isabel Merced, and Kaitlyn Dever in pivotal roles.

The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: 10 Actors Who Were Almost Cast In The Acclaimed HBO Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News