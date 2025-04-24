The second episode of the post-apocalyptic horror drama series The Last of Us Season 2 titled “Through the Valley,” premiered just a few days ago. It’s already become the show’s highest-rated episode (IMDb rating – 9.5/10), and arguably the most talked-about one. The reason is an open secret: the emotionally devastating death of Pedro Pascal’s character, Joel.

Following the brutal death scene, the million-dollar question that is being asked by fans across the globe is: “Is Joel really dead?”, and “Will Pedro Pascal’s character appear in the remaining episodes of The Last of Us S2?”

Is Joel Really Dead?

The answer to the first question is Yes. Joel was brutally murdered at the hands of Abby, a heartbreaking moment that mirrors a pivotal scene from the original video game. So, there is nothing to analyse here.

Will We See Pedro Pascal In Episodes 3-7 of The Last of Us Season 2?

Moving on to the second and more important question about Pedro Pascal’s appearance in the next five episodes of the ongoing season, we are quite certain that we’ll be seeing the dashing Chilean-American actor in the next five episodes of Season 2. No, there won’t be any preposterous idea of Joel becoming undead or his twin brother suddenly popping up on our screens. It’s something more meaningful and concrete.

Why We Are So Sure About Pedro Pascal’s Return: Our Exclusive Analysis

Yes, Pedro Pascal will indeed be seen in Season 2’s upcoming episodes, but in the form of flashbacks. We can say this with virtual certainty because we observed that Pedro Pascal’s name has been included in the list of cast members in each of the seven episodes of Season 2.

But the difference is that in the first two episodes, where Pedro Pascal’s character was alive, he was credited at the beginning of the cast lineup. But from the third to the seventh episodes, Pedro Pascal’s name appears, but not among the first in the cast. This suggests that the length of Pedro Pascal’s role will probably be shortened hereafter. And the only apparent explanation could be that Joel will have scenes with Ellie in flashbacks/a different timeline. Most likely, these scenes will be set during the five-year gap between Season 1 and Season 2 of the series.

Other Clues

The show’s co-creator, Neil Druckmann, has previously revealed (in The Last of Us S2 podcast) that this was not the last time we’ll see Pascal’s character on screen. Moreover, in The Last of Us Season 2 trailer, there were multiple scenes featuring Joel and Ellie that we still haven’t seen in the second season. You can watch the trailer below to verify it yourself.

The Last of Us Plot

Set against the backdrop of a world overrun by zombie-like creatures after a widespread fungal infection, The Last of Us Season 1 revolves around the story of the show’s two main characters, Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), and how they travel across America while fighting many dangers. Season 2 is set five years after the events shown in the first season, where they are living with Joel’s brother in Jackson, Wyoming.

The Last of Us Critical Feedback

The series has received a phenomenal response so far from critics and viewers. Overall, The Last of Us has a critics’ score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb user rating of 8.7/10.

