This year’s horror slate has been nothing short of electrifying. Ryan Coogler set the tone with his acclaimed period film Sinners, followed by the hard-hitting psychological drama Bring Her Back, supernatural horror Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Danny Boyle’s zombie sequel 28 Years Later. Rounding it out, Zach Cregger’s Weapons proved to be the icing on the cake.

But beyond these popular releases, the relatively lesser-known horror movie Together impressed critics in a big way. Released in theaters on July 30, 2025, this supernatural horror wowed critics and currently boasts an impressive 90% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. And now, horror fans have reason to celebrate again: as we finally have details on its OTT release for Together. Read on to learn when and where you can watch the film online.

When & Where to Watch Together Online?

Together is currently available to rent or buy in the U.S. on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV digital platforms as per Just Watch. However, the film is yet to arrive on any digital platform in India. But since it has already received its digital release in the U.S., Indian viewers can expect it to start streaming locally in the near future.

More About Together – Story, Lead Cast & Box Office

Written and directed by Michael Shanks, the film follows the story of a couple, Tim and Millie (played by Dave Franco and Alison Brie), who relocate to a secluded rural home in the hopes of mending their strained relationship. But their attempt at emotional healing takes a dark turn when they encounter a mysterious supernatural presence. As their bodies and minds begin to change in unimaginable ways, the two must fight not only for their love but for their very survival.

As of now, Together has grossed $27.7 million worldwide at the box office as per Box Office Mojo.

Together – Official Trailer

