Brad Pitt’s blockbuster Formula 1 movie, F1, has successfully reintroduced everything from his stardom in Hollywood and Apple Studios’ reputation to the sensational sports of auto racing. It has also induced intense deep dives into the Ocean’s star’s past ventures into the world of sports.

While audiences just received a taste of the adrenaline of fast cars in Formula One, Pitt has also been known to anchor Major League Baseball, though in a very different capacity. Released in 2011, Moneyball combined Pitt’s charisma with the wit of Aaron Sorkin’s screenwriting, coming fresh off an Academy Award victory for his work on The Social Network.

Here are three reasons it deserves a watch for Pitt fans and anyone interested in more than surface-level competition.

1. Brad Pitt Plays A Different Kind Of Sports Hero In Moneyball

Based on a true story, Moneyball places Pitt in the role of Billy Beane, general manager of the Oakland Athletics, as he fights to build a competitive baseball team despite limited resources. Directed by Bennett Miller, the biographical drama avoids turning him into a traditional sportsperson or action hero. Instead, Beane maneuvers the game from the sidelines, capitalizing on his wit and sabermetrics while scouting talent rather than brute strength.

The Jerry Maguire of Brad Pitt‘s career, his performance in Moneyball manifests a quintessential amalgamation of equal parts frustration, sagacity, and metaphorical drive, embodying a man who believes mathematics can challenge convictions. For F1 followers waiting to see him step into the pit lane on screen, Moneyball spotlights how he fares in stories where victory depends on entrepreneurial intellect and innovation rather than raw spectacle.

2. Moneyball Comes From The Writer Of The Social Network

A Few Good Men fame playwright and writer Aaron Sorkin, who won acclaim for The Social Network, co-wrote Moneyball with Steve Zaillian, delivering a script that stays true to his signature style of inviting audiences into boardroom meetings into gripping exchanges. Like his best works, Moneyball also thrives on dialogue, rhythm, and behind-the-scenes strategy while preserving the tension and thrill of sports.

Sorkin transforms statistics and contracts into a high-stakes game, convincing his audience that sport can be just as enthralling off the field as on it. Unlike an F1 race where the paramount incentive is action and generic, predictable one-liners, Moneyball invests in the mental game and the quiet battles of persuasion, a hallmark of Sorkin’s predilection to find plant claustrophobia in places where others might not look.

also by Aaron Sorkin – Moneyball (2011)

3. Moneyball Received Critical Acclaim & Oscar Recognition

Moneyball swayed viewers and critics in 2011, the latter hailing it at a rate of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, indicative of the movie’s entertainment, quality, and originality. It also went on to receive six Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Pitt, which remains his last in the category as of now.

Moneyball also allowed Jonah Hill to translate as a serious actor, convincing the masses worldwide that the Superbad actor has what it takes to be in a Martin Scorsese movie.

Where To Watch Moneyball?

Moneyball is available to rent through Apple TV at INR 129 in India and streams on AMC+ subscribers in the United States.

Watch the Trailer for Moneyball here:

