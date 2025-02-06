Andrew Garfield has become one of Hollywood’s most talented and versatile actors, but his breakthrough came with The Social Network (2010). Before taking on major roles such as Spider-Man, Garfield delivered a powerful performance as Eduardo Saverin, the co-founder of Facebook. His portrayal of Saverin’s emotional journey and eventual fallout with Mark Zuckerberg was widely praised, earning him a Golden Globe nomination.

However, many don’t know that Garfield was initially slated for an audition of Zuckerberg himself. Director David Fincher recognized his acting prowess but felt Garfield’s emotional depth was better suited for the role of Saverin, creating the perfect dynamic opposite Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of Zuckerberg. Andrew Garfield’s performance remains one of the most compelling aspects of the movie, but his journey to landing the role wasn’t as straightforward as one might expect.

Andrew Garfield Spent Three Works Learning About Mark Zuckerberg Before Being Asked To Play Eduardo Saverin

When Andrew Garfield first auditioned for The Social Network, he wasn’t aiming to play Eduardo Saverin. Instead, he set his sights on the lead role of Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s co-founder and the film’s central figure. In an earlier interview with Screen Daily, Garfield revealed that he spent weeks preparing for the part, delving into the complexities of Zuckerberg’s character and mindset.

However, director David Fincher had a different vision. While impressed by Garfield’s acting ability, Fincher felt Jesse Eisenberg more effectively embodied Zuckerberg’s socially detached and analytical personality. On the other hand, Garfield’s natural emotional intensity and vulnerability made him a perfect fit for Eduardo Saverin, the film’s moral center and Zuckerberg’s closest friend turned rival.

In the interview, Garfield revealed that having already studied Zuckerberg helped him play the role of Saverin even better. “What was wonderful was when I started working on Eduardo, I started realizing one of the elements of Eduardo – especially in his relationship with Mark — is that he feels like he understands Mark better than anyone else does. I had thought about who Mark was with quite a lot of depth, it really helped in that situation,” Garfield revealed in the interview.

Despite not landing the lead role, Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of Saverin was a defining moment in his career. It earned him critical acclaim and showcased his range as an actor, setting the stage for his future success in films like The Amazing Spider-Man and Hacksaw Ridge.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When David Harbour’s Now-Ex Wife Lily Allen Revealed How Sobriety Impacted Her Relationship With Stranger Things Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News