Together is set to arrive in theaters at the end of July, but its reputation is already miles ahead. The body horror film from Michael Shanks, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, follows a couple whose bond becomes disturbingly physical as their relationship reaches a breaking point.

It premiered in January at Sundance, and that first impression has not faded, thanks to critics who embraced it completely. For now, it sits with a spotless 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, whether that score stays is anybody’s guess, but even for a year packed with horror, Together has carved its space near the top.

The perfect couple in “the perfect date night horror movie.” TOGETHER. Join us 7.30. pic.twitter.com/0ijelMfMyP — NEON (@neonrated) July 14, 2025

2025 Horror Films: A Slow Start For Blumhouse & A24

This year has not been smooth sailing for horror, though. Blumhouse fumbled early, starting with a new Wolf Man reboot that did not do much besides slip through January unnoticed. Not long after came The Woman in the Yard, which did not help matters.

A24 stumbled, too, as Death of a Unicorn ($16 million) and Opus ($2 million), both released early in the year, opened soft at the box office. A24 did recover somewhat with Bring Her Back ($22 million), though its theatrical run remained quiet, as strong reviews lifted it.

Sinners & Final Destination: Bloodlines Delivered Horror Hits

However, others thrived, such as Sinners ($365 million), which exploded in April, pulling big numbers and strong word-of-mouth, becoming one of the year’s breakout hits. Then came Final Destination: Bloodlines ($285 million), a franchise entry that managed to punch above expectations and make serious waves.

Neon, too, found its rhythm. In February, they released The Monkey ($68 million), based on a Stephen King story. It did not dominate headlines but held its own. Now, Neon is lining up Together for wide release, and early signs point to something special.

Note: Numbers mentioned in the story have been sourced from Box Office Mojo.

