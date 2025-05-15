The latest reboot of The Wolf Man film franchise, Wolf Man, was released in theatres on 17th January 2025. And now, after four months of its theatrical release, the horror film is all set to arrive on an OTT platform in India. Read on to know about Wolf Man OTT release date and platform.

When & Where to Watch Wolf Man on OTT in India

Wolf Man will start streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform from 17th May 2025 onwards. So, in case you missed watching the film in theatres, you can stream it soon on Jio Hotstar. But the question is: Is Wolf Man worth your time? Let’s find out.

Is Wolf Man Worth Watching?

Wolf Man was directed by Leigh Whannell, the same filmmaker who helmed the terrific 2020 sci-fi horror flick ‘The Invisible Man,’ starring Elisabeth Moss in the lead role. Before that, Leigh Whannell went behind the camera for the critically acclaimed sci-fi action flick Upgrade. Both these films received positive reviews. But unfortunately, that’s not the case with his latest directorial venture, Wolf Man.

After its theatrical release, Wolf Man received an underwhelming response from critics. The movie has a below-average critics’ score of 49% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes and a slightly higher audience score of 56%. On IMDb, Wolf Man has a user rating of just 5.6/10. On Metacritic, the film has a score of 50/100. So, if you intend to watch Wolf Man on OTT, we suggest staying away from this one.

Watch This Horror Film Instead

If a horror film is what you’re interested in, we strongly recommend checking out Leigh Whannell’s ‘The Invisible Man’ instead. It’s streaming on Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5 OTT platforms, and it’s worth your time.

Wolf Man – Plot & Cast

The film follows the story of a loving father and writer, Blake (played by Christopher Abbott), who visits his remote childhood home in Oregon along with his wife (played by Julia Garner) and daughter (played by Matilda Firth). What begins as a family getaway soon turns into a terrifying nightmare when a powerful, unseen creature attacks them, and Blake begins to change into something unrecognizable.

Wolf Man Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Wolf Man here.

