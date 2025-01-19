Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man, a reboot of 1941’s The Wolf Man, has finally landed in the theatres. The opening day collection has been revealed, and it is expected to underperform in its opening weekend. The film, featuring Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, and Sam Jaeger, was released this Friday in the US by Universal Pictures. Keep scrolling for the box office details.

After the success of 2020’s The Invisible Man, Universal pivoted towards the Monster franchise and accepted a pitch by Barbie star Ryan Gosling. He was also set to star in the movie with Derek Cianfrance as the director. However, things did not go as planned, and they dropped out of the project. Whannell came on board with Christopher Abbott in the titular role instead of Ryan Gosling.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wolf Man collected a modest $4.5 million on Friday’s opening day, including $1.4 million from the Thursday previews at the box office in the United States. It has collected slightly more than the previous few R-rated thrillers, including Abigail, Heretic, and Talk To Me.

For the unversed, Abigail collected $4 million, Heretic earned 44.3 million, and Talk To Me raked in $4.2 million on their release days. The report further stated that the movie was released with terrible word of mouth from audiences. The movie is expected to earn $9 million to $12 million in its three-day opening weekend in the United States. It was initially projected to earn $17 million, and the film was awarded a C-Cinemascore.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Wolf Man has received bad reviews. The critics gave it 53% and stated, “Director Leigh Whannell’s attempt at bringing a fresh psychological dimension to the Wolf Man comes at the expense of proper scares, although fans of body horror will still find some tasty morsels to chew on.” The audience rating is also not so encouraging, at only 59%.

Wolf Man was released in the United States on January 17.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

