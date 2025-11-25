Actor Nikhil Siddhartha is now a familiar face in Telugu cinema, where most of his work is based. He expanded beyond his home market on a large scale with the success of Karthikeya 2 in 2022, which gave him national recognition. Now, he is aiming for international recognition and success with the epic, historical, action, war, drama Swayambhu.

More About Swayambhu

Directed by newcomer Bharat Krishnamachari, the filming of Swayambhu has already been completed, and it is currently in post-production. The film is scheduled for release in theatres on February 13, 2026. In recent times, releasing films in multiple languages across India has become a common practice, but Swayambhu is going a step further. It will be released in eight languages, including five domestic languages, namely Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and three international languages, Chinese, Spanish, and Arabic.

Rise Of Swayambhu

According to a video recently released online by the makers, the release date was officially announced, along with the introduction of the people involved in the project and a glimpse into the world of Swayambhu. The video is titled Rise of Swayambhu and is available in those five domestic languages mentioned above on YouTube, and we will link the original below. It also discusses the scale of financial investment and the team’s effort, accompanied by some AI-generated visuals.

Cast & Crew Of Swayambhu

Opposite Nikhil Siddharth, the film features two female lead characters, one played by Samyuktha Menon and the other played by Nabha Natesh. KK Senthil Kumar handles the cinematography. Production design is dealt with by M. Prabhaharan and Raveendar, while the art direction is done by Gayatri Shinde. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur, and the editing is done by Tammiraju. On the financial side, the producers are Sreekar and Bhuvan Sagar, with Madhu B serving as the presenter.

