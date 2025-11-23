Thalapathy Vijay is all set to make a grand comeback to the big screens after a gap of over a year. He was last seen in The Greatest Of All Time, and now, he’ll return with his highly anticipated Jana Nayagan. The Kollywood magnum opus is having a solid pre-release buzz, and considering its mammoth potential, the distributors have reportedly paid a hefty amount to acquire theatrical rights of the film. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Jana Nayagan is expected to break box office records

By now, it’s known to everyone that the upcoming magnum opus is Vijay’s last film before he joins full-time politics. Since there’s no clarity about the actor’s acting career once he becomes a full-time politician, fans are emotional about his supposedly last film. Expectedly, the anticipation is huge for the film, and considering the unparalleled stardom of Vijay in the Tamil market, it is expected to break records at the box office.

Makes history in Tamil Nadu

Since Jana Nayagan is turning out to be an event film, the distributors have reportedly paid a staggering amount of 105 crores to the makers in exchange for theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu. With this, the film has made history in the state by enjoying the highest pre-release theatrical business in the state. It reportedly surpassed Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which was valued at 100 crores.

Thalapathy Vijay proves his dominance in Kollywood yet again!

Distributors are confident about the film’s potential and have full faith in Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom. It’s not just about the faith, as Vijay has also proved his power in Tamil Nadu by delivering back-to-back 200 grossers. For those who don’t know, Vijay’s last two releases, Leo and The Greatest Of All Time, grossed over 200 crores at the Tamil Nadu box office.

With such a huge pre-release theatrical business, Vijay has once again proved that he’s arguably the biggest superstar of Kollywood right now, and it’s tough to beat him.

