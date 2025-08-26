Purusha Pretham is a film that reflects on the inescapable truth of human life: death comes to all of us. Yet, the uncertainty of a loved one’s fate can feel even more unbearable than death itself. The pain of endlessly hoping and praying for someone’s return is profound. But Purusha Pretham is not that kind of story. Here, a wife is certain her husband is dead, while the police insist otherwise. What follows is the strange and compelling tale of a missing body, told through the lens of a gripping neo-noir crime drama.

Plot of Purusha Pretham

In a river, a dead body is found floating. The state police take the body to the mortuary, make public announcements through newspapers, and wait for someone to claim it. When nobody comes forward, and under pressure from hospital authorities, they bury the body. Later, a woman arrives at the police station claiming to be the wife of the deceased, and she insists on seeing the body. By then, the body has already been disposed of. After court involvement, the exhumation process begins, but the body cannot be found. The police are accused of selling the body to private hospitals for educational purposes, while they maintain that the body never belonged to the woman’s husband in the first place. What is the truth in this matter, and what consequences will the police face? The story is mainly told through the lens of comedy.

What to expect from Purusha Pretham

The protagonist is a police officer who can best be described as an amalgamation of police brutality, male ego, and exaggeration. He often makes up stories about himself to boost his street credibility among peers. However, he is also intelligent and observant, and when push comes to shove, he can throw his weight around and conduct real investigations.

At times, information is conveyed through unconventional means, such as a police wireless announcement, even though we know the protagonist does not carry a wireless set with him, or by showing invoices in a flash to indicate the damages caused, newspaper clippings to reference incidents, or law books as cutaways to emphasize certain law points.

The background score is unique and has its own charm. The film also portrays the pressure faced by the police and how they handle the bodies of people who have no one to claim them. There is also an undertone of casteism and the unsavory aspects of policing. At times, certain scenes may be hard to grasp. For example, during the protagonist’s introduction scene in the police station, his romantic interest is also present, but only in the background. Details like this can be noticed if you watch with a keen eye. The film further highlights the deficiencies in the system, including overcrowded or inadequate mortuary facilities, underfunded resources, and the lack of proper public burial grounds.

The background score and songs are some of the best aspects of this film. Music is present almost everywhere and conveys the tone of what is happening on screen better than in most films. There are also synchronized moments involving the cast in specific frames. Sometimes, shots are composed so that the central character appears only in one corner while the rest of the screen shows nothing remarkable. Some background dialogues are actually funny. Certain frames are lit with distinct colors, giving the film a unique visual style.

Where to watch Purusha Pretham

Purusha Pretham is available on SonyLIV. In addition to the original Malayalam version, the film is also dubbed into Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

