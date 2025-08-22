Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema today. From turning into a pan-India superstar with the Baahubali franchise to ruling hearts with films like Mirchi and Saaho, he has received tremendous fame and love all over the country. He has achieved massive fame and adoration, but one question keeps following him wherever he goes: why has Prabhas not yet gotten married? Here is everything we know so far.

The Family’s Explanation

Prabhas’ mother, Siva Kumari, once opened up about her son’s decision. She revealed that Prabhas’ close friend Ravi had gone through a painful breakup and has been scared of marriage ever since. Seeing his friend’s struggle, Prabhas too lost interest in settling down. (via: News18)

Adding to that, astrologer Venu Swamy made a prediction that worried fans. He claimed Prabhas’ married life could end up like late actor Uday Kiran, whose career went downhill after his engagement and who later died in 2014. Since many of Swamy’s past predictions turned out true, this one made fans even more worried.

What Prabhas Thinks

On the other hand, Prabhas himself has spoken about his marriage in a lighthearted way. Director SS Rajamouli once joked about him by saying he is too lazy to get married because relationships require effort. Prabhas then disclosed that he is a shy guy and it is hard for him to communicate with too many people. He had earlier also mentioned that even on film sets, he gets nervous in front of large crowds and gets nervous doing multiple takes. (via: Times of India)

Please 🙏 god make it happen really prabhas anshuka marriage cheskovale ane kortukunatta ❤️❤️😋😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O6DO6ZgIyf — prabhasᴿᴱᴮᴱᴸᵂᴼᴼᴰ (@prabhas57993) June 24, 2025

Given their strong friendship bond, fans have long wished to see him get married to his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. But both have consistently claimed they are only good friends.

Final Words

For now, he appears to be completely focused on his career. A much-awaited horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, will be hitting the theatres on December 5, 2025. Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

Check out the teaser of The Raja Saab below:

For more such updates, check out DownSouth.

Must Read: Kuberaa Movie Review: Dhanush’s Transformation From A Helpless Beggar To Battling A Corrupt System Kept Me Hooked, Nagarjuna’s Intensity Being The Cherry On Top!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News