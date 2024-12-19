The Family Man is counted among the most popular Indian web series. The Prime Video show marked the streaming debut of Manoj Bajpayee and also features a stellar cast including Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sharad Kelkar, and Sharib Hashmi.

The second season of the spy thriller series premiered in June 2021. Ever since, audiences have been eagerly waiting for the release of The Family Man Season 3, to watch the further adventures of Srikant Tiwari. Manoj Bajpayee has finally revealed when the show’s next season is likely to premiere.

Manoj Bajpayee Says The Family Man Season 3 will Arrive Around Diwali 2025

Manoj Bajpayee recently appeared in an interview with The Lallantop, where he was asked about the production status and the release date of The Family Man Season 3. The acclaimed actor revealed that the team is currently filming for the final sequences of the next season.

The shoot will likely wrap up in December 2024, after which the show will go into the post-production stage, which will take another 9 to 12 months. Hence, the upcoming season might be released on Prime Video around Diwali 2025.

“Ek lamba chauda time hota hai, mere khayal hai ke aagle Diwali ke aas-paas aa jane chahiye. (Post-production takes a lot of time. I think the new season comes around Diwali 2025),” Manoj Bajpayee said.

Hence, viewers will still have to endure a long wait before the actor appears as Srikant Tiwari on the screen again. This puts an over four-year gap between the second and third seasons of the series.

The Family Man Season 3 Began Filming in May 2024

The Family Man revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer and goes on some high-stakes missions. Following the success of two seasons, the third season of the series began filming in May 2024.

The upcoming installment is said to be focused on Covid-19. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the already strong ensemble in the third season. The rest of the cast includes Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar as Arvind.

