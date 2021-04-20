Singer Neha Kakkar says she loves creating content and interacting with fans on social media. The signer along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh will create short content for a social media platform.

Advertisement

“I love social media. My fans are like my extended family, they give me so much love and appreciation for everything I do, and that’s what I love about it.

Advertisement

I’m looking forward to putting up videos that can appeal to the millions of people on the new app,” said Neha Kakkar.

“As a creative person, I like to be involved in things that entertain people and spread happiness in general. I create content that I think I would enjoy watching too,” said Neha Kakkar who along with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, has joined the short video app MX TakaTak.

Must Read: Toofaan Maker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra: “Anybody From Any Part Of The World Will Identify With The Film”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube