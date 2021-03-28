The fans have been waiting for The Family Man 2 ever since the first season started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. At first, the Manoj Bajpayee starrer was supposed to release in 2020 but the pandemic got it postponed. And then finally when it was announced for Feb 2021 release, it again got delayed.

As per the last update from the Amazon Prime Video, The Family Man Season 2 will be releasing in Summer now. It was recently reported that after the Tandav controversy and new OTT guidelines by the government, TFM has been cancelled. The directors and Manoj had denied those reports as well.

Now, Manoj Bajpayee has opened up about the plans related to The Family Man Season 2 yet again and he is making big promises. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor talked about its release and said that it’s confirmed that TFMS02 will release in the peak of summer. He also said that Amazon is currently working on the release date and marketing strategy and an update about the same will be made very soon.

Manoj Bajpayee added that fans, “Must be assured that The Family Man will come and will come with full festivities. We are very happy with the second season, so much happy that we as a team are restless for Amazon to give the date.”

Now that’s something really big, Isn’t it?

Manoj Bajpayee is currently busy promoting his latest release Silence. The talented actor recently won the National Award of Best Actor for his film Bhonsle. Speaking about the same, he told IANS, “I am very happy and thankful to each and everyone who believed in this film and believed in me. I’m thankful to my director Devashish Makhija and my co-actors Santosh (Juvekar) and Ipshita (Chakraborty), my producers Sandiip Kapoor, Piiyush Singh, Saurabh (Gupta) and all of these guys. I’m feeling thankful to each and everyone who have supported this film and supported me from the depth of my heart. I really feel this is an award not only for me but for all of yours guys. When Bhonsle completed its journey with this National Award, I am only feeling thankful and nothing else,”

