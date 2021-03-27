Navjot Singh Sidhu has had a very controversial life. Known for his peppy nature, the cricketer turned politician is often found amid controversies because of his no filter tongue. Once, the 57-year-old politician passed derogatory comments on a woman mayor in Indore and received backlash on the same.

This happened back in 2018 during the campaign rally in Indore ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Navjot Singh Sidhu indulged in a verbal spat with Indore Mayor Malini Lakshmansingh Gaur for her comments about demolition drive in the city without paying compensation.

He said, “Taali thoko aur iske sath mahapaur ko bhi thoko,” (clap your hands and also hit the mayor), as reported by Financial Express. For those of you who don’t know, ‘Taali thoko (clap your hands)’ is Navjot’s catch phrase.

The BJP leader Mayor Malini Lakshmansingh Gaur called Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘Mr Stupid’ and demanded an apology for his derogatory remarks.

Later the same year, the politician attended the 7th Khushwant Singh Literature Fest in Kasauli and said, “When I go to South India, I can hardly understand a word, except for two-three like vadakkam. I am okay with the food there. I can have dishes like idli but then I cannot have the South Indian cuisine for long. That culture is totally different. But if I go to Pakistan, they speak Punjabi and English and I can relate to them more.”

Now, Both BJP and AIADMK slammed the leader for his comparing statement of South India with Pakistan.

Navjot Singh Sidhu who used to be a permanent guest at The Kapil Sharma Show was replaced by Archana Singh for his comments on the Pulwama attack.

