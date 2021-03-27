Every one of us is desperately waiting for the second season of The Family Man. The first season of Manoj Bajpayee led Amazon Prime Video India show, released in 2019 and received a warm response from the viewers. The fresh instalment was announced for release in February this year but got postponed to Summer eventually.

While The Family Man Season 2 takes its time to come, here we are with an interesting trivia about the show which you are going to love.

All of you will agree that one of the most interesting traits of Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari is that he hides things and lies about his whereabouts. While it was hilarious, the trait also explained how clever he is while balancing the two sides of his character i.e. a national security agent and a Family Man.

But do you know, these traits of Srikant are based on co-director Raj Nidimoru’s uncle. As per IMDB, he was a CBI agent who used to make up stories whenever asked about his occupation.

Now that’s really interesting, Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that The Family Man has been cancelled by Prime Video. However, Manoj Bajpayee thrashed the rumours. Directors, Raj & DK also took to Twitter and wrote, “B.S.!”. Now a source close to the web series has opened up about the shelving rumours. At the same time, the insider also shed light on when the show is likely to hit the OTT platform.

A source close to The Family Man 2 told Bollywood Hungama, “What Raj and D.K. tweeted is right. There’s no way the season is getting cancelled. We were quite shocked when this report came in. There’s no truth to it at all.”

With the controversy that followed post the release of Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav, the government stepped in and laid down guidelines for the OTT shows. Following this, there were reports circulating that this a reason behind the delay of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2.

While some sources claim that the makers are combing through the series minutely and removing all ‘objectionable’ stuff, others are of the notion that parts of the series are being reshot. However, The Family Man 2 source stated that these reports are not true. The insider said, “Nothing in the show is getting reshot.

