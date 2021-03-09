Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man was much loved upon its release, and fans of the espionage action thriller have been eager for season 2. But the show has seen many. Recently reports started doing the rounds that the show has been shelved, but the makers – Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., have squashed such rumours.

Raj and D.K. took to their social media handle and tweeted, “B.S.!”. Now a source close to the web series has opened up about the shelving rumours. At the same time, the insider also shed light on when the show is likely to hit the OTT platform.

A source close to The Family Man 2 told Bollywood Hungama, “What Raj and D.K. tweeted is right. There’s no way the season is getting cancelled. We were quite shocked when this report came in. There’s no truth to it at all.”

With the controversy that followed post the release of Amazon Prime Video’s Tandav, the government stepped in and laid down guidelines for the OTT shows. Following this, there have been reports circulating that this a reason behind the delay of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2. While some sources claim that the makers are combing through the series minutely and removing all ‘objectionable’ stuff, others are of the notion that parts of the series are being reshot.

However, The Family Man 2 source stated that these reports are not true. The insider said, “Nothing in the show is getting reshot. Raj and D.K. have already moved on to their next web series, starring Shahid Kapoor. And no, Amazon Prime is not even censoring anything. There’s nothing in the show that needs to be removed.”

Explaining the delay behind the season’s release, the source continues, “The OTT guidelines are now in place and to put it into motion, Amazon Prime is taking the time. It’s the new rule and to follow it, Amazon has taken the time and hence, it has decided to delay the second instalment. That’s all.”

Talking about by when can we expect the second season of The Family Man, the source revealed, “It’ll be out in the summers. So expect it to release in May or June 2021.”

The Family Man 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar from season one. The show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas.

