On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Amazon Prime Video is all set to announce it’s upcoming series Hush Hush (working title), led by an all-women cast and crew. The series not only tells a story with strong female protagonists, but it is also helmed by some of the finest female talents behind the camera.

Tanuja Chandra (Qarib Qarib Singlle, Dushman, Sangharsh) will serve as the Creative Director & Executive Producer and Shikhaa Sharma (Shakuntala Devi, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Sherni) will double-hat as Executive Producer and original story writer. Kopal Nathani, one of the most promising names in the advertising films industry directs episodes in the show.

National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo and Piku), has been roped in to pen the dialogues for the Hush Hush (working title) that’s written by Ashish Mehta. The series will be produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment (Breathe, Breathe: Into the Shadows, Shakuntala Devi, Airlift).

Hush Hush (working title) marks the digital debut of actress Juhi Chawla as well as that of Ayesha Jhulka. It also stars ladies Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra playing pivotal roles in this exciting thriller-drama. With a unique female gaze at its core, the series propels forward the movement of women telling their own stories. The Amazon Prime Video series features an almost all-female crew, right from the Production Designer, Costume Designer, Supervising Producer, Co-producers, to Art, Costume, Production Coordination to even the Security Team!

Tanuja Chandra, Creative Director and Executive Producer, Hush Hush (working title), speaking on the greenlight announcement said, “Video streaming in India has brought about a significant change in storytelling by pushing female narratives to the fore and I couldn’t be more pleased! It’s what directors like me have waited for. Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, both have been bringing diverse and authentic women’s stories to audiences in India and abroad for a while now and I’m thrilled to join forces with them for Hush Hush to create something with this wonderful team that I hope will be truly special.”

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories will be able to stream Hush Hush (working title) exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

