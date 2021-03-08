Mirzapur is one of the milestones in the Indian web series world. Featuring stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and others in key roles, the series has a loyal fan base. Now, it’s not just famous here in the domestic market, but even globally it has made a huge impact. With such fame all around, fans are always interested to know about some interesting facts related to the web series, and in today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at one such lesser-known fact.

Both Mirzapur 1 and 2 received a tremendous response and just like its characters, the region became quite popular with viewers. The region is shown to be one of the main centres of the guns and bullets industry and depicted as a crime capital.

For the unversed, Mirzapur exists in reality as it’s a city in the Uttar Pradesh state of India. It is situated in a district of the same name. Very few would be aware that the city is famous for the carpet industry and not guns. Surprisingly, most of the carpets produced here is exported. The worth of the carpet industry is said to be around $10 million.

Hope you liked this lesser-known fact of the city shown in the series! Stay tuned for more such articles.

Meanwhile, after a huge success of the first two seasons, the third season is very much on. Reportedly, the budget has been kept huge for Mirzapur 3.

As reported by SpotboyE, a source close to the developments states, “Every principal actor has been paid nearly double of what he got in the first season. Characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu and Munna (played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharmaa) are more popular than large-screen heroes in high-budget action films.”

