Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are two of the well-known celebrities in the Indian Television industry. The two met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh and fell in love with each other. The much-in-love couple tied the knot on December 07, 2013. Now the actor has shared their ‘dating anniversary’ on Instagram.

While they have been married for nearly eight years, they dating each other on March 8, 11 years ago. In an adorable post, the actor shared how his wife keeps forgetting the date. Sharing a picture on Instagram, the Jamai Raja actor revealed how while posing for the onscreen wedding sequence, they never realised that they were actually manifesting it.

Ravi Dubey’s post read, “This picture is not from our wedding it’s from a ‘wedding sequence’ from our only fiction show together …little did we know though that while this was being clicked we were manifesting it …this is around the time we started dating 11 years ago …and today happens to be the ‘dating ‘anniversary she always forgets …i love you meri gungun to the next 11 billion years together #sargunmehta (sic)”

Meanwhile, Ravi and Sargun Mehta turned TV producers with a show, Udaariyaan, which tells the story of youngsters living in a village in Punjab and their dreams. Apart from that, the Jamai Raja actor is also exploring the director’s hat and working in the digital arena. On the other hand, Sargun is now a popular actress in the Punjabi film industry. The actress turned to the Punjabi film industry after doing a few television shows.

Following the release of her 2018 film Qismat, which is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, there’s no looking back for the actress.

So what do you think about Ravi Dubey’s adorable post on Sargun Mehta? Let us know in the comments.

