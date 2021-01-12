All eyes are on Karan Kundrra ever since his now ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar accused him of cheating through a post on social media. We have just been wondering what really happened between the two. Neither of the two has spoken anything more about this break-up, and many fans have a feeling that it has not ended on a good note. But, we have Kundrra’s another ex-girlfriend and a good friend Kritika Kamra reacting on the same.

Kritika, who is awaiting the release of her much talked about web-series Tandav, interacted with Koimoi. We spoke on a lot of things from working with Saif Ali Khan in the web-series to her ex-boyfriend Karan’s break-up. And we know that you want to know it all. So keep scrolling further to know about her reaction.

Recently Anusha Dandekar shared a post on social media wherein she stated that she has been cheated and lied on in the relationship. She even accused Karan Kundrra of taking her self respect away from her. Well, this definitely did come as a shock for all of us. When we got in touch with Kritika Kamra, we thought of asking her about this entire situation since she is a good friend of Karan and these guys are bonding again over Instagram lives off late.

Kritika Kamra reacted, “I don’t know. I mean honestly, we are not really in touch. So I don’t really know what’s the intricacies of his life. And it will be wrong to comment on his personal life or Anusha’s anything. It’s not my place to say anything.”

Well, we respect her thoughts and absolutely agree to her when she said that it would be wrong to comment on Karan’s personal life.

Now we can only wait to hear what Karan Kundrra himself has to say to all these accusations made by Anusha Dandekar.

