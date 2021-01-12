Tandav is making all right noises ahead of its release. The web series will be full-on of an entertaining political quotient, as its trailer promises. Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover and other promising names, the series is definitely on binge-watch list of many. Now, with just 3 days remaining for arrival, director Ali Abbas Zafar has made an exciting revelation which will rejoice all those who are awaiting the show’s release.

The revelation we are speaking here is about the second season of the web series. Yes, you read that right. While the release of the first season is just around the corner, Ali has already confirmed the second one. He shared that the script has already been developed.

In a talk with Mid Day, Ali Abbas Zafar shared, “The pandemic has been a boon for me because, as writers, we don’t get to spend enough time with ourselves. During the lockdown, I sat in my Dehradun home for five months and kept writing. We have already developed the script for the second season of Tandav, and hopefully, it will go on floors soon.”

Ali Abbas Zafar also spoke on the subject of politics and choosing Saif Ali Khan for the lead role in Tandav.

“Even if the show was made 200 years ago, or years into the future, it would resonate (with the audience). That’s how politics is, it either exploits you or empowers you, and is always relevant. Saif was my first choice for the character of Samar Pratap Singh, who is borderline grey yet vulnerable. That said, we have developed multiple tracks in the show. Every actor we approached, understood that his/her arc is crucial to the story. The series is not riding on one superstar,” the director added.

The sources close to the portal state that the second season will go on floors in February. Meanwhile, Tandav will be premiering on 15th January on Amazon Prime Video.

