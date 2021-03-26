Shweta Tiwari is undoubtedly one of the fittest mommas in the television industry. The 40-year-old actress doesn’t look a day beyond 21 and enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 1.9 million followers on Instagram. The actress just shared some blazing hot pictures of herself flaunting her perfectly sculpted midriff and abs.

The pictures have over 184k likes and over 1900 comments on the same.

Shweta Tiwari wore a matching floral co-ord blazer suit and paired it with a crop top bra, flaunting her toned midriff and those abs. She accessorised her look with cool matching sunnies and orange pumps.

Take a look:

Shweta’s friend Karanvir Bohra reacted to her picture and left a comment saying, “Those abs mommie🔥🔥🔥🔥”. Saumya Tandon also reacted to the pic and wrote, “Your hard work on your body shows. Go roaring yummy mummy”.

Netizens are also in awe of this hottie. Let’s take a look at some of the best fan reactions from the comments section on Shweta Tiwari’s picture:

“Damn so hottttt and s*xyyyy 😮😮😮😮❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Super hot🔥🔥🔥”

“Stunning”

“Ese hiii rha kijiye SWETAAAAAA.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Does she even look 40? Damn. Shweta Tiwari, you really are a stunner.

Earlier in February this year, Shweta spoke about her weight loss journey with her nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel and shared her experience with all her fans, “Weight Loss! Phew… Weight loss is not easy…it’s very hard! You need lot of dedication lot of self-control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life, Who make this difficult journey easy and fun! I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape,” she said.

Isn’t Shweta Tiwari 40 and fabulous? Totally.

